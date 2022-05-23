14-year-old girl fatally shot while lying in bed at Cleveland home

Birthday Club
Abebreanna Jackson has been identified as the victim
By Avery Williams, Vic Gideon and Sia Nyorkor
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The overnight shooting death of a 14-year-old girl is under investigation by Cleveland police.

According to a department spokesperson, the teenager was shot in the head around midnight Sunday while lying in her bed.

A school resource officer who knew the victim has identified her to 19 News as Abebreanna M. Jackson, of Cleveland.

Cleveland police said the shooting happened at a home in the 9700 block of Columbia Avenue in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

Shots were fired at the home by occupants of a vehicle that pulled into the driveway, according to the spokesperson.

Jackson’s mother as well as three other children were inside the home when the shooting took place.

Police said they were not injured and Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ward 9 City of Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell is imploring the public to do the right thing and help investigators solve this crime. 19 News cameras were rolling Monday afternoon as he went door-to-door searching for answers,

“Somebody’s gotta tell me something. When I heard that they weren’t talking with police officers and when I reached out to the commanders, they said some of the people were hostile and I told police, I’ll walk with you guys and find out what’s going on,” he said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers; A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

