5/23: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Highs will barely crack the 60s in most spots this afternoon, thanks to persistent cloud cover and yesterday’s front. Tuesday will prove sunnier with highs near 70F, then scattered showers (and a few rumbles of thunder) return Wednesday afternoon. Breezy and wet conditions will continue Thursday, then the “unofficial start to summer” will feel a lot more summerlike again from Memorial Day weekend onward.

