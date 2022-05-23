Birthday Club
5/23: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Cool start, breezy/wet middle, and warmer end to the week
A mostly cloudy and cool start to the new week, but temps and rain chances are both on the rise through the next few days. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Highs will barely crack the 60s in most spots this afternoon, thanks to persistent cloud cover and yesterday’s front. Tuesday will prove sunnier with highs near 70F, then scattered showers (and a few rumbles of thunder) return Wednesday afternoon. Breezy and wet conditions will continue Thursday, then the “unofficial start to summer” will feel a lot more summerlike again from Memorial Day weekend onward.

