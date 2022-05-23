Butterfly House closed for April storm damage cleanup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As businesses have been getting ready to reopen after two years of pandemic closures, the Butterfly House was excited to reopen this season too. But severe weather has caused some delays.

Duke Wheeler has been busy, but not in a way he was expecting. Rather than getting ready to open the Butterfly House for the season, he’s cleaning up after a storm damaged the building in April.

Wheeler is an Assistant Manager at the Butterfly House.

“Mid-April, we had a nice windstorm,” he told 13abc, “It was a warm evening, so the vents were opened a little bit. The wind sheared the bolts of the vents, which are about 40 feet long. We called a greenhouse company, and they came out and assessed it and said, ‘Duke, you’re going to have some problems getting back open.’”

Wheeler said up to 10 glass panels shattered in the wind. It took a few weeks, but they’ve been replaced. But a safety feature was destroyed too.

“We have two coats of screening for safety,” he said. Those screens allow the staff to open the vents to let in the fresh air while keeping the butterflies from getting out.

Wheeler further explained the importance of the screens.

“One screen they can have in six to eight weeks, the other one in 10 weeks possibly. Without those screens, we keep the windows closed but then it’ll get to 105 and people will be falling,” he said.

Wheeler added that insurance will help with the repair costs. But he’s sad to stay closed.

“As far as business, it’s part of life. God’s in charge and we’re thankful for the blessings we’ve had, and it’ll all work out. This is just a bump in the road.”

He told 13abc that the business has received a lot of support from the public on social media, and he hopes to be able to open the doors for some activities later in the summer, but he doesn’t know when that can happen.

You can stay up-to-date on when the Butterfly House may reopen on their Facebook page.

