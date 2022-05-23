Cargo ship stuck in Lake Erie near Fairport Harbor

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews are working to free a cargo ship which ran aground in Lake Erie about 100 yards outside of Fairport Harbor Sunday, said Coast Guard officials.

The name of the ship is American Courage. The ship originated in Marblehead and was on its way to Osborne Concrete and Stone in Fairport Harbor carrying limestone when it became stuck.

Coast Guard members said two tug boats were unsuccessful in moving the ship Sunday evening.

A nearby ship, The Manitowoc, was brought to the area Monday and is now helping remove some of the cargo from the American Courage to make it lighter and hopefully easier to move.

Cargo ship stuck ((Source: WOIO))

Coast Guard members are monitoring the operation and said at this time there were no injuries.

The Coast Guard added there has not been a pollution leak into Lake Erie.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.