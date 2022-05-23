Birthday Club
NY endangered missing adult’s phone last pinged in Maumee, Ohio

Paul Krahenbuhl, 93, has dementia and stage 4 kidney disease. Law enforcement officials said...
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities searching for a man missing from New York pinged his cell phone in Maumee, Ohio before it died, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.

Paul Krahenbuhl, 93, went missing from his home in Henrietta, New York, where he was last seen Saturday night. He has dementia and stage 4 kidney disease. Law enforcement officials said they are concerned for his safety.

Officials in New York said he has his dog with him.

He is 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds, has white hair and gray eyes. His vehicle is a black 2016 Toyota Tundra with New York plate number ML3309.

Police urge the public to call 911 if he is spotted. People can also call 1-888-637-1113 to hear the alert information or be transfered to authorities.

