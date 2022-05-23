Feel Good Friday: Girls On the Run

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local organization is training girls to be stronger, not only physically, but mentally as well.

On a sunny Saturday morning, some 500 girls hit the pavement at the Shops at Fallen Timbers. It was the Spring Flower Power 5K, hosted by Girls on the Run of Northwest Ohio; the culmination of ten weeks of hard work and dedication.

Executive Director, Lisa Krebs says the national program started back in 1996, while the local chapter has been in the region for a decade.

“We started with 22 girls in 2012. Before COVID, we got up to 800 and now we’re back up to 500 girls. So we’re really, really excited to have that many girls with us today,” Krebs explained.

Hundreds of volunteers and coaches gave of their own time to help the girls train, and then lined the race route to cheer on the students from multiple area schools.

Emily Flanagan was there to support her 10-year-old granddaughter, who attends Ella P. Stewart Academy.

“It’s important to me because it gives her the confidence to know that she’s able to do anything or everything that she puts her mind to.” she said with a laugh.

Krebs says that’s just it: in this program, the running is not the focus. “This is not a competitive running program, that’s what I cannot express enough. We are there for girls to do their best, whatever their best is!”

Girls On the Run of NW Ohio is for young ladies in third through fifth grades, and there is a middle school program. There is also a Fall run coming up; click here to learn more about Girls On The Run of Northwest Ohio.

