Free programs at the Toledo Library help local small businesses get started and grow

The library offers support and services to small business owners.
The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is offering its support and services to business owners and those looking to start a business.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tens of millions of Americans are employed by a small business. Starting your own may be a dream for some of you. It’s a lot of work to get one off the ground but there is free help to help make it possible.

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library offers free support and services for small business owners. It’s paid off in a big way for one local woman.

Megan Davis owns The Kitchen Salon in the Davis Building downtown and she’s had a lot of help along the way. She says some of her most important lessons came from the free business support and services offered through the Toledo Library.

“No one can do a small business alone, it’s too much. Tapping into resources like the library offers is invaluable,” Davis said.

Davis is a self-described natural hair culturist. She also has a line of handmade natural products.

“Natural hair is specific for the African American community. It’s about hair texture and techniques. There are tools and products to make your hair straight to curly or wavy. I also use locally-grown products whenever possible.,” Davis said.

Davis has taken advantage of the free help through the library for more than a decade.

“I have been really honing in on my vision and creating a focus to help me move forward. I couldn’t have done that without the library,” Davis said.

Zach Huber is a Business Specialist Librarian.

“To start a business takes an idea or a passion, but to get that idea to fruition you need a lot of information. We have all that help available,” Huber said.

The free services at the library help business owners like Megan get the vital information they need.

“We help them find their customers, decide where to locate. We also help them identify their competitors,” Huber said.

Small businesses are the backbone of most cities and towns, so Huber says helping them start or grow is valuable to the entire community.

“It’s great to be part of the revitalization of this area with all the businesses coming through our doors.”

If you'd like to learn more about the free small business support and services, click here.

