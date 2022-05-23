Birthday Club
How to report severe weather

Storm clouds roll into Toledo Saturday, May 21 in the morning.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Weather Service aims to keep you safe and you can help them do that. If a tree comes down in your yard, you can let them know so they can use that information to help warn people in the path of the same storm.

Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms rolled through the area this weekend and we heard of downed trees and powerlines, and some large hail. That information came from social media and the National Weather Service, which compiles and, if necessary, investigates to answer a question we get whenever severe weather happens: was it a tornado? This time, based on what’s been reported, the National Weather Service says no.

Freddie Zeigler is a Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Cleveland.

“When we issue a warning, we’ll issue updates. We’ll say, hey, a spotter reported dime-size hail or nickel-size hail at this location, so this storm is still severe,” Zeigler said.

There are plenty of ways to tell them about damage.

“I know people are more comfortable calling 911, they may be more comfortable and can call us, and they may be more comfortable calling the media,” Zeigler said. “We kind of have a triangle of communication because we share all of our information.”

He says you can also contact the office through social media. But he stresses that if a warning is issued for your location, safety comes first.

“We get pictures of tornadoes, and we don’t want people to put themselves in danger,” Zeigler said.

You can report to 13abc, 911, or post to social media. If you’d like to send your storm reports directly to the national weather service, you can call their public phone number at 216-416-2900 during normal business hours on weekdays, you can email them at stormcle@noaa.gov, or you can visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

