Mammogram Van comes to Toledo Library

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health is bringing healthcare to the Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s Holland branch, as their Mobile Mammogram Van will be stopping by May 27 and June 24, both from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Patient’s must be over 40 years-old, have at least 365 days since last mammogram, cannot be pregnant or breastfeeding, should be able to walk and stand unassisted and have no history of breast issues like nipple discharge, lumps, pain or cancer in the last two years to be eligible for an examination.

“The mission of the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Unit is to help eliminate barriers women face when it comes to getting their screening mammogram, such as time, access, and location by meeting women where they are throughout Northwest Ohio. Screening mammograms are an effective tool for detecting breast cancer and the mobile unit ensures women have access to this life saving screening,” Stephanie Gunderman, the Mobile Mammography Outreach Coordinator, said. “Mercy Health is excited to be partnering with the Toledo Library to offer yet another location for the mobile mammography unit, bringing a vital healthcare resource to women in our community.”

Mammograms are typically covered by health plans but before going, verify that Mercy Health – St. Charles Hospital is an in-network provider for your insurance. You could be eligible for financial assistance if you have a high deductible or no insurance. See if you qualify by calling the Mammography Assistance Program at 419-696-5839.

Walk-ups are welcome but space is limited. To ensure an appointment, call 833-MAMM-VAN (833-626-6826).

Toledo Lucas County Public Library, Holland Branch is located at 1032 S. McCord Rd. Holland, Ohio 43528.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.