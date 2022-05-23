Man shot in Toledo Alleyway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are looking for an unknown suspect who shot a man over the weekend.

It happened Saturday May 21 in an alley off of Sylvan Ave. between Fitchland Ave. and Grand Ave.

According to police records, officers were called to the Toledo Hospital for a report of a walk-in gunshot wound just before 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers found that Kian Pryor, 18, suffered a gunshot wound to his finger. He told police he was shot in an alley.

The incident is currently under investigation by Investigative Services.

