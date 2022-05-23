Birthday Club
May 23rd Weather Forecast

Cool Week, Rain Likely Mid To Late Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cool today with lots of clouds. Highs will only make it into the low 60s with a lake-breeze. That wind off the lake continues on Tuesday keeping highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with a mostly sunny sky. Highs return to the middle 70s late day on Wednesday with a chance of evening showers. Rain is likely on Thursday and Friday. The weekend is expected to bring sunshine, dry weather and more heat. Saturday will be in the upper 70s. The mid 80s are expected on Sunday. Highs return to the upper 80s on Memorial Day. The low 90s are possible early next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

