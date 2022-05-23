Birthday Club
Mud Hens announce 2022 Hens and Hounds games

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hens and Hounds games are back at Fifth Third Field and the Mud Hens want you to fetch a great time with your furry companions.

During these dog-friendly games, the Mud Hens will step onto the field as the ‘Mud Hounds’ wearing specialty ‘Mud Hounds’ jerseys and caps. According to the Mud Hens, there will also be a special seating section for fans to catch the game with their dogs.

Tickets are $13 for humans and $8 per dog. The Mud Hens say 100% of dog ticket proceeds will benefit the Toledo Humane Society and Lucas County Canine Care & Control.

The following Tuesdays are the Hens and Hounds games of the 2022 season:

  • May 24 at 6:05 p.m.
  • June 7 at 7:05 p.m.
  • June 21 at 7:05p.m.
  • June 28 at 7:05 p.m.
  • July 26 at 7:05 p.m.
  • August 9 at 7:05 p.m.
  • August 23 at 6:35 p.m.
  • September 6 at 6:35 p.m.
  • September 20 at 6:35 p.m.

Fans with their dogs will enter Fifth Third Field through the Center Field Gate on St. Clair St and will sit in the Home Run Terrace (Sections 120, 121 and 122) with access to Hensville Park just outside of Home Run Terrace. According to the Mud Hens, special water stations, mini pools and designated restroom areas will be provided.

Dogs must be on a six foot (or less) leash. Retractable leashes are not allowed.

The Muds Hens expect large crowds of both dog fans and Mud Hens fans so they ask that you only bring well-behaved and well-mannered dogs.

