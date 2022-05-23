Birthday Club
One person shot outside local carry-out

Shooting outside of Sammy's Mart at Arlington and Toronto.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot in Toledo Monday afternoon.

The Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot outside Sammy’s Mart on Arlington and Toronto Ave. approximately after 4 p.m.

The victim’s condition remains unknown at this time.

TPD continues to investigate the incident. This is a breaking news story. Check back for additional details.

