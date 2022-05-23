TPD: Robbers steal $200,000 from Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Police are looking for four individuals who broke into and stole over $200,000 from a home in Toledo.

The robbery took place on Rambo Ln.

According to TPD, two people in the home were woken by four individuals carrying firearms and wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

The witnesses told police the suspects pointed their guns at them and demanded money. The suspects then took over $200,000 from the safe and left the scene in a white, conversion van.

TPD said there were no injuries reported.

