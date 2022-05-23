Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

TPD: Robbers steal $200,000 from Toledo home

The robbery took place on Rambo Ln.
The robbery took place on Rambo Ln.(Pixabay)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Police are looking for four individuals who broke into and stole over $200,000 from a home in Toledo.

The robbery took place on Rambo Ln.

According to TPD, two people in the home were woken by four individuals carrying firearms and wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

The witnesses told police the suspects pointed their guns at them and demanded money. The suspects then took over $200,000 from the safe and left the scene in a white, conversion van.

TPD said there were no injuries reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fremont Police respond to crash on State Street Bridge.
Authorities search Sandusky River following crash in Fremont
One person taken to the hospital after being shot on Hoiles.
Overnight shooting in Toledo sends one juvenile to the hospital
Maumee Police and Fire were called to the Meijer store located at 1391 Conant Street around...
Meijer employee found dead in store
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Paul Krahenbuhl, 93, has dementia and stage 4 kidney disease. Law enforcement officials said...
Lost NY 93-year-old believed to be NW Ohio located

Latest News

A One Toledo Forum was held to discuss ways the community can come together to improve the city.
One Toledo Forum
The Muds Hens expect large crowds of both dog fans and Mud Hens fans so they ask that you only...
Mud Hens announce 2022 Hens and Hounds games
Police are investigating an accident that ended with a car landing in the Sandusky River.
Fremont Accident
Toledo Lucas County Library will host a Mobile Mammogram Van in May and June.
Mammogram Van comes to Toledo Library