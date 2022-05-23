Two men arrested for assault posted on Snapchat

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) – Two males were arrested for assault with the intent to do great bodily harm after posting the crime on Snapchat.

According to a police report troopers from the Monroe Post were dispatched to the intersection of Heatherwood Trail and Wildhaven Drive following a call regarding an assault on May 21.

Upon arrival, troopers contacted a 19-year-old male victim who suffered several injuries to his face, head, and arms.

The victim was transported and treated at a Monroe hospital.

An investigation revealed that two males and a juvenile female lured the victim to the area. Once in the area, the 19-year-old male victim was assaulted by the two males as the juvenile female recorded the assault. The assault was then posted on Snapchat.

While attempting to locate the suspects, troopers found one of the suspects engaging in sexual activity with the female minor.

Troopers arrested both male suspects. The suspects are awaiting arraignment at the Monroe County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Trooper Anthony Nyberg of the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

