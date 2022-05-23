WLS moves graduation ceremony

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Whitmer High School has moved their graduation ceremony amid the fallout from last week’s cyber attack against the district.

Washington Local Schools made the call to move this week’s graduation ceremony because of the recent cyber-attack against the district and potential inclement weather, the district said in a social media post.

Whitmer’s graduation ceremony will now take place on Wednesday, May 25 at 6:00 p.m. in the Huntington Center instead of being held in the school’s stadium.

