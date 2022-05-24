11-year-old Toledo girl loses battle with leukemia

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You may remember Emma Roe. 13abc covered her fight against leukemia and the support from the community. In recent weeks, the founder and president of Cancer Connection of Northwest Ohio says Emma’s health took a turn for the worse.

“It was kind of unexpected,” said Jean Schoen, founder and president of Cancer Connection of Northwest Ohio. “She was actually doing well with treatment, but she got an infection and because she’s so immunocompromised, the infection just spread like crazy. They ended up transferring her down to Cincinnati Children’s and they did everything they possibly could, but it just, nothing was working.”

13abc first introduced you to the 11-year-old Toledo girl in January 2022. She was diagnosed with leukemia in July 2021 and her mother April took a leave from her job to take care of Emma.

In September 2021, April’s husband unexpectedly passed away from non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis and cancer.

After 13abc profiled her family, donations came in from all over, totaling more than $2,000. Cancer Connection of Northwest Ohio, through its program Kids Konnection, presented the Roes with a check in March 2022.

In May 2022, Emma lost her battle and passed away.

“It is heartbreaking. You know, and unfortunately, it’s something that we see in the kind of work, you know, the line of work that we do. And we don’t get used to it. We just deal with it the best that we can and help the family the best that we can, and hope that throughout the experience we, you know, did make some kind of an impact in terms of, you know, making the experience at least a little bit easier, if that’s even possible,” adds Schoen.

Schoen says cremation services will be provided for Emma.

