5/24: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Scattered showers/storms Wed-Sat; warm again by Memorial Day
A gorgeous Tuesday afternoon, but likely our last sunny day of the week. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Plenty of sun is warming us to the 70s this afternoon -- great weather for the first Hens & Hounds night of the year down at Fifth Third Field -- but it could be our last sunny day of the week. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will roll back in by Wednesday PM, continuing off-and-on through Saturday. A “cut-off low” will move slowly toward us, hence a few days of rain and breezy conditions before we heat up again to the mid-80s by Memorial Day.

