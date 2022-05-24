Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

5/24/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Unsettled weather expected the rest of the week
5/24/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy, not as cool, lows in the mid 50s. WEDNESDAY: Becoming more humid, chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, highs in the upper 70s. THURSDAY: Warm and humid, chance of showers and storms, highs in the lower 80s. FRIDAY: Chance of showers and storms, highs in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The robbery took place on Rambo Ln.
TPD: Robbers steal $200,000 from Toledo home
Stone Foltz's girlfriend recalls his grave condition on night of frat party
Stone Foltz’s girlfriend recalls his grave condition on night of frat party
Shooting outside of Sammy's Mart at Arlington and Toronto.
Man in critical condition after being shot outside carry out
Maumee Police and Fire were called to the Meijer store located at 1391 Conant Street around...
Meijer employee found dead in store
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say

Latest News

A gorgeous Tuesday afternoon, but likely our last sunny day of the week. Dan Smith explains.
5/24: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
A gorgeous Tuesday afternoon, but likely our last sunny day of the week. Dan Smith explains.
5/24: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Rain Chances Return Late Wednesday Through Saturday
May 24th Weather Forecast
5/23/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/23/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast