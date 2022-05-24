5/24/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
Unsettled weather expected the rest of the week
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy, not as cool, lows in the mid 50s. WEDNESDAY: Becoming more humid, chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, highs in the upper 70s. THURSDAY: Warm and humid, chance of showers and storms, highs in the lower 80s. FRIDAY: Chance of showers and storms, highs in the lower 70s.
