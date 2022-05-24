Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Bryan man dies in motorcycle crash

Van Gussel sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, but McCarty was pronounced...
Van Gussel sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, but McCarty was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one man dead at the scene.

According to OSHP, the fatal crash happened Tuesday, May 24 around 10:43 a.m. The crash was located on County Road 9 south of County Road C in Center Township, Williams County.

Officials said Kevin D. Van Gussel, 68, of Kendallville, Indiana, was driving a 2007 Nissan pickup northbound on County Road 9. Gary R. McCarty, 50, of Bryan, Ohio was driving a 2004 Harley motorcycle southbound on County Road 9.

OSHP said Van Gussel attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway when he turned in front of McCarty. This caused McCarty to hit Van Gussel’s vehicle.

Van Gussel sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. McCarty was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP.

Officials said McCarty was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. They also don’t suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor.

The Patrol was assisted by the Williams County Coroner, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS, Edgerton Fire, John’s Towing and Body Works Towing.

OHSP wants to reminds all motorcyclists to always wear helmets while on motorcycles and for motorists to be vigilant during the motorcycle season.

The crash is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The robbery took place on Rambo Ln.
TPD: Robbers steal $200,000 from Toledo home
Stone Foltz's girlfriend recalls his grave condition on night of frat party
Stone Foltz’s girlfriend recalls his grave condition on night of frat party
Shooting outside of Sammy's Mart at Arlington and Toronto.
Man in critical condition after being shot outside carry out
Maumee Police and Fire were called to the Meijer store located at 1391 Conant Street around...
Meijer employee found dead in store
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say

Latest News

Building Better Schools: Beverly honors volunteer by renaming cafeteria in his honor
Building Better Schools: Beverly honors volunteer by renaming cafeteria in his honor
One person was shot outside an Arlington carry-out shop
Shooting outside carryout on Arlington
Video shows donuts, illegal racing in Toledo
Several people arrested in connection to Toledo illegal street stunts
Finding affordable solutions include moving out of state, moving farther from family and...
Taking action to find affordable housing