Bryan man dies in motorcycle crash

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one man dead at the scene.

According to OSHP, the fatal crash happened Tuesday, May 24 around 10:43 a.m. The crash was located on County Road 9 south of County Road C in Center Township, Williams County.

Officials said Kevin D. Van Gussel, 68, of Kendallville, Indiana, was driving a 2007 Nissan pickup northbound on County Road 9. Gary R. McCarty, 50, of Bryan, Ohio was driving a 2004 Harley motorcycle southbound on County Road 9.

OSHP said Van Gussel attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway when he turned in front of McCarty. This caused McCarty to hit Van Gussel’s vehicle.

Van Gussel sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. McCarty was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP.

Officials said McCarty was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. They also don’t suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor.

The Patrol was assisted by the Williams County Coroner, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS, Edgerton Fire, John’s Towing and Body Works Towing.

OHSP wants to reminds all motorcyclists to always wear helmets while on motorcycles and for motorists to be vigilant during the motorcycle season.

The crash is still under investigation.

