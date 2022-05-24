Building Better Schools: Beverly honors volunteer by renaming cafeteria in his honor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -If you’ve ever been inside the Beverly Elementary cafeteria, chances are you’ve seen, Papa Coleman.

In honor of his life and legacy, the cafeteria was renamed “The Papa Coleman’s Café” to commemorate Pariss Coleman’s unwavering dedication to the students.

Pariss Coleman was diagnosed with lung cancer in April of last year. He died last August at the age of 75.

His daughter Christine Coleman – who is also the assistant principal at Beverly Elementary – said her father began volunteering in the cafeteria in 2011.

“My dad started volunteering here my first year here in 2011, he came over and wanted to kind of scope out the school to see what was going on and decided that he wanted to be a part of it and that was the beginning of Papa Coleman,” Christine Coleman said.

Christine Coleman said her father-a retired Toledo Public Schools administrator – served at the elementary school three hours per day, five days a week for nine consecutive years.

Mr. Coleman racked up 5,000 hours of volunteer service. Christine Coleman said her father was very hands-on with the students.

“From the normal activities such as tying shoes, opening Capri Suns, snipping ketchup packets to teaching kids how to use a broom and a dustpan. There were some kids he would pick up and put in a clean trashcan and push them around the cafeteria,” Coleman said. Coleman added that her father would even give dollar bills to kids who wanted a little more to eat.

“He would take children to the à la carte room where he would purchase ice cream sandwiches and Doritos and hot chips and things like that for them the kids loved Papa Coleman,” she said.

Papa Coleman’s granddaughter Kennedy Coleman, who also works at Beverly as a substitute teacher, said her grandfather had quite the impact.

“My grandpa put so much love into the community and he really embraced the Beverly community as his own so it’s really awesome to see that they’re also embracing him and that they recognize all the hours he put in with their children and they want to honor him for that” Kennedy said.

