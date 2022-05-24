Eligible Michigan families to receive additional $95 through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan families in need have a little less to worry about after more relief has been approved.

Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that eligible families throughout Michigan will receive an additional $95 in May to provide assistance in covering the cost of groceries through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This monthly payment will aid approximately 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households statewide.

“Michiganders will continue to be able to put nutritious food on the table thanks to our ongoing partnership with the federal government,” said Governor Whitmer. “In addition to helping Michigan families lower their out-of-pocket food costs, this collaboration has helped us continue to grow our economy by returning federal dollars to Michigan.”

Any eligible households will receive food assistance including additional benefits on their bridge card May 14-23. Even if eligible clients are already receiving the maximum benefit payment, they will still receive an additional $95 in May, and will continue to receive the larger amount.

Any eligible families do not have to re-apply to receive the additional benefits, and can go to Michigan’s website for food benefits to check the balance on their Michigan Bridge Card.

