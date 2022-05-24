Fundraising event for good grief

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Good Grief of Northwest Ohio is a local organization that helps kids deal with loss. It’s completely funded by the community, and there’s a way that you can help them continue doing what they’re doing.

Grieving families have been coming to Good Grief for 10 years. Rowen Karasek, program manager, said the organization focuses on offering a supportive community for families dealing with grief.

“We are an organization that provides an opportunity for families who have experienced the loss of someone in their life. To come and be around other families who have experienced something similar,” he said.

The walls of the center are lined with artwork from children expressing their feelings.

Karasek explained that children are encouraged to express themselves however they prefer, and sometimes they lean into the arts to do so.

“It’s not a task or assignment like at school,” he said, “it’s something that’s going to prompt conversation. We want them to talk about their grief; we want them to talk about their feelings; we want to make sure that they feel heard.”

Dorothy Mockensturm, managing director for Good Grief of Northwest Ohio, told 13abc that the organization is giving children a safe space to navigate their emotions.

“We really are setting the stage. We are giving a place and a time for kids to be with other kids their own age who are also experiencing grief,” she said.

“The focus is definitely children,” added Karasek. “However, while the children are in their groups, we do offer an adult group as well, and that’s happening at the same time.”

Families never have to pay for services.

Mockensturm told 13abc, “We exist solely on charitable donations. 100% of our funding comes from the community.”

The organization solely relies on fundraisers and a new one is approaching on June 2. The fundraiser is called Raising Hope.

“The community is always very supportive of us when we reach out and ask for help, and that’s what we’re doing now with Raising Hope,” said Mockensturm. “We’re doing some programs in schools, and we’re looking to expand that in this coming school year.”

Tickets are $35 or $300 for a table of ten. You can visit Good Grief’s website for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.