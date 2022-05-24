Birthday Club
The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project announces drownings up 71% from 2021

(WILX)
By Rachel Rademacher
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project (GLSRP) says water safety vigilance may be wise as we head into Memorial Day weekend. The GLSRP announces that Great Lakes Drownings are up 71% over this date from last year.

On average, almost all Great Lakes drownings occur in Lake Michigan. On May 23, 2021, there were 14 Great Lakes drownings reported. On May 24, 2022, there were 24 drownings.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project released an explainer video in 2021 called, “Great Lakes Dangerous Currents.” This information is helpful to reference before heading into the holiday weekend and the summer season.

“This educational video is the first of its kind to explain how, where, and why dangerous currents occur on the Great Lakes,” said Dave Benjamin, GLSRP executive director. “It also shows how to utilize the ‘Flip, Float, and Follow’ drowning survival strategy in each dangerous current.”

Benjamin says that the first stage of drowning is panic, and it’s not common knowledge to know how to overcome it. “We hope that this video, if viewed by the masses, will save countless lives on the Great Lakes.”

The GLSRP posted the a video explaining drowning survival strategies on its Youtube channel.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

