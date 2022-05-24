Kids eat free with Summer Food Service Program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lake Local Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program to allow all children ages one to 18 to eat at no cost.

Meals will be provided from June 6 to 24, Monday through Friday, at Lake Elementary School on 28150 Lemonye Rd. Breakfast is served from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

From June 20 through August 11, the Boost Bus will be at various locations serving lunch on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Eastpointe Townhouse Complex Gazebo Area Lake Pointe Drive, Northwood: 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Millbury Fireman Rec Hall on 28410 Oak St. Millbury: 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Loop Park Walbridge: 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Meals are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability, allowing no discrimination.

Questions concerning Lake Local Schools Summer Feeding Program should contact Chris Wilson at cwilson@lakeschools.org

For more information on the Ohio Summer Food Service Program, call 866-3-HUNGRY or visit education.ohio.gov/KidsEat

