May 24th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and very nice today with a high around 70 degrees. Showers are likely Wednesday afternoon and evening with highs in the middle 70s. Scattered showers and storms are likely at times on Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Showers are possible Saturday morning with gradual clearing late Saturday. Highs will be around 70. Sunday will be around 80, and Memorial Day will be partly cloudy with a high in the middle 80s. Highs are expected to reach the low 90s next week.

