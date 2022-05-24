Moment of Science: War of the Currents

October 21, 1929. 50 years to the day after Thomas Edison’s first successful light bulb -- and just days before the stock market crash -- Henry Ford dedicated his new living history museum, with Edison recreating his original experiment. Once Edison got up from his chair in his restored Menlo Park lab, Ford ordered it nailed to the floor. It’s said history is written by the victors, but in truth, the means to power America is a battle Edison lost. This week, we’re taking a dive into the infamous “War of the Currents”.

*Last week, we discovered how Edison combined vacuum sealing, the proper filament and a sufficient power source to create the first commercially-successful light bulb -- but that power was a source of great debate. Edison’s plant generated “direct current”, with electric charge flowing in just one direction. Batteries are a great example, as well as those arc lamps which lit up entire city blocks before incandescent bulbs. The thing is, with its low voltage, you would’ve had to live within a mile of the plant for that current to be of any use... and Edison wasn’t exactly keen on building big substations every mile or so.

*Enter Nikola Tesla. The Croatian-born genius arrived in New York in 1884, with his ideas for harnessing “alternating current”. The “induction motor” he developed worked by having a rotating magnet constantly reversing the polarity, therefore making the voltage go up and down, and the current go forward and backward as well. That also allowed to keep voltage high over long distance, before “stepping it down” closer to its destination. Tesla pitched the idea to Edison while working as an engineer for him in Manhattan... but Edison told him there was no future in it, citing those high-voltage lines as too dangerous. Tesla left the company shortly after.

*Fast forward a few years, and Tesla was hired by (and sold many of his patents to) George Westinghouse, who not only believed in the AC tech, but was locked in a (somewhat literal) power struggle with Edison. The “Wizard of Menlo Park” didn’t take kindly to that, and he tried to discredit AC power by having it surge through horses, elephants, and a convicted murderer -- the first person to die in the electric chair. (NOTE: Edison’s involvement in electrocuting Topsy the elephant in 1903 is disputed, though his moving picture company was the one to film the incident.)

*Undeterred, and backed by the likes of J.P. Morgan and John Jacob Astor, Westinghouse -- and Tesla -- won the war. The 1893 Columbian Exposition in Chicago -- the precursor to the World’s Fair -- was their proving ground for alternating current... and two years later, their Niagara Falls hydroelectric plant would begin to power the masses.

Nikola Tesla died a poor man, and has only recently been given the credit he deserves, but without these three innovators -- with all their faults -- who knows how far behind we’d be today in connecting the modern world?

