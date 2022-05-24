Several people arrested in connection to Toledo illegal street stunts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Police operation to crack down on illegal street stunts resulted in a series of arrests and citations.

According to TPD records, officers from SWAT, field operations, and officers specializing in gangs came together Saturday night to patrol a coordinated reckless driving event called “Takeover Toledo” at the intersection of Hill and Reynolds.

Police said most people were a no-show at their own planned event.

TPD’s breakdown of the operation is as follows:

Persons Arrested: 5

Felony On-View: 1

Felony Warrant: 1

Misdemeanor On-View: 3

Misdemeanor Warrants: 17

Citations: 16

Handguns Recovered: 1

Drugs Recovered: $50 (Marijuana)

It comes after viral videos showed drivers blocking multiple Toledo intersections for racing stunts earlier this month. One at Hill and Reynolds showed people lighting a ring of fire in an intersection while drivers performed burnouts.

Officials are not disclosing the names of those arrested and what charges they are facing at this time.

The attached video is from a previous report.

