Stone Foltz’s girlfriend recalls his grave condition on night of frat party

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - An emotional day in a Wood County courtroom. Stone Foltz’s girlfriend described his condition just hours after consuming what would turn out to be a deadly dose of alcohol.

Madelyn Borja was the one who eventually called 911. She actually had her own sorority event that night but dropped everything when she heard about the problems her boyfriend was having

Borja got a call from Stone’s roommate saying he wasn’t doing well after he was found lying on his apartment couch. Foltz had just come from the Pi Kappa Alpha big brother reveal when pledges are given a bottle of alcohol. Stone consumed a large amount of alcohol that night.

Borja arrived at the apartment to find Foltz’s breathing shallow, eventually, she says she believed he stopped breathing. She called 911, EMS crews arrived and Foltz died a few days later.

“I stayed calm at first giving all my information and then when I was on the call with stone I just started looking closer at him and I heard him stop breathing. And that’s when I started panicking more,” said Borja.

Foltz big brother Jacob Krinn and pledge educator Troy Henricksen are facing charges that include involuntary manslaughter. Even though Foltz was never instructed to drink the entire bottle, prosecutors allege the pressure of the night and the vulnerability of the pledges all played a role. Borja said Foltz had reservations about the night.

“He told me that he didn’t want to go and was very, very anxious. I told him to make sure he didn’t drink too much and that he stays careful and he was on facetime with me tell me…. He told me he didn’t even want to go. I told him if he didn’t want to go he shouldn’t go. He said well it’s the last thing I need to do to get into PIKE,” said Borja.

Dr. Ross McDermott of Wood County Hospital treated Foltz in the emergency room that night. Dr. McDermott said Foltz was unresponsive, wasn’t breathing on his own, did have a heartbeat but that his blood pressure was very low. The decision was ultimately made to fly him to Toledo Hospital for more specialized care.

Borja eventually spoke with a Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity member about Stone’s dire condition.

“I asked him ‘what did stone drink tonight? Were you with him and I was kinda freaking out at the time and just rattling off everything I knew. It sounded really loud in the background. I didn’t exactly know where Gannon was. But he was trying to calm me down and said ‘Is he ok’ and I said ‘No he’s not going to be OK.’ There is something seriously wrong with him. We need to know what he drank and who he was with and I heard somebody yell in the background ‘He’ll get his stomach pumped and he’ll be fine’. I heard that. Then I heard someone try to take the phone from Gannon and say, I did not know who he was at the time, but I heard someone say this is the president what’s going on. I told him Stone’s not ok. Obviously, I was freaking out, screaming saying he’s not OK. He’s not going to wake up and he’s going to die in this hospital and after I said that they hung up the phone,” said Borja.

