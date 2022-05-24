Birthday Club
Toledo man accused of stalking arrested after police chase

Deputy Biegajski chased the suspect northbound on Lewis Avenue until the suspect lost control...
Deputy Biegajski chased the suspect northbound on Lewis Avenue until the suspect lost control and crashed into a utility pole.(KY3)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Toledo man accused of stalking his estranged wife is in police custody after leading deputies on a police chase.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, the 48-year old was arrested for a variety of criminal charges. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the suspect’s name until after a formal arraignment.

Officials said a woman reported she was being harassed and stalked by her estranged husband near the 7200 block of Lewis Avenue in Bedford Township Monday around 6:30 p.m. She reported her estranged husband was armed with a handgun.

Deputy Brian Biegajski was assigned to investigate. Deputy Biegajski interviewed the victim then decided to stay in the area afterwards in case the suspect returned. Officials say the suspect returned and spotted Deputy Biegajski in the parking lot. Authorities said the suspect immediately drove away, heading north on Lewis Avenue in a black 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

Deputy Biegajski chased the suspect northbound on Lewis Avenue until the suspect lost control and crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Ida West Road and Lewis Avenue in Ida Township. The suspect was apprehended and deputies reported finding two loaded firearms in the truck.

Officials say the suspect was arrested and lodged at the Monroe County Jail where he is facing criminal charges for stalking, operating while intoxicated, fleeing and eluding police and carrying a concealed weapon.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7700.

