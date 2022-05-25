Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

5/25: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Off-and-on showers/storms through early Saturday; hot Memorial Day
Rain surging up from the south over the next few days, with some storms on the stronger side in the afternoon. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

1-2″ of rain is expected now through early Saturday, as a “cut-off low” ambles its way closer to us through the second half of the week. A few afternoon storms today and Thursday could get on the stronger side, given enough clearing/heating just beforehand. Gusty winds and hail are possible, along with localized flooding. We’ll cool to the low-70s to start the holiday weekend, ending it in the 90s with humidity returning for a sweltering start to next week!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Video shows donuts, illegal racing in Toledo
Several people arrested in connection to Toledo illegal street stunts
Stone Foltz's girlfriend recalls his grave condition on night of frat party
Stone Foltz’s girlfriend recalls his grave condition on night of frat party
A four-vehicle crash with one car overturned leaves two people injured.
Man arrested after four-car injury crash
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house

Latest News

Rain surging up from the south over the next few days, with some storms on the stronger side in...
5/25: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Rainy Next Few Days, Hot Next Week
May 25th Weather Forecast
5/24/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/24/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
A gorgeous Tuesday afternoon, but likely our last sunny day of the week. Dan Smith explains.
5/24: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast