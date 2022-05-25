5/25: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

1-2″ of rain is expected now through early Saturday, as a “cut-off low” ambles its way closer to us through the second half of the week. A few afternoon storms today and Thursday could get on the stronger side, given enough clearing/heating just beforehand. Gusty winds and hail are possible, along with localized flooding. We’ll cool to the low-70s to start the holiday weekend, ending it in the 90s with humidity returning for a sweltering start to next week!

