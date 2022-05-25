Birthday Club
5/25/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Chance of showers over the next couple of days
5/25/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast 2
By Jay Berschback
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Chance of showers and storms, muggy, lows in the mid 60s. THURSDAY: Chance of a few AM showers, then dry much of the afternoon with a chance of showers and storms by early evening, warm and humid, highs in the lower 80s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

