Annual Independence Day concert

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bring a blanket and chairs for the annual outdoor Independence Day concert at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums where the Toledo Concert Band and members of the Toledo Symphony will perform on July 4 at 2:00 p.m.

The performance is sponsored by Hal and Diane Hawk and Crown Battery, additionally funding has been provided by the City of Fremont.

The concert has been preformed on the verandah of the historic home each Fourth of July since 1997.

“People in the community and surrounding region love this patriotic event and look forward to it every year,” Kristina Smith, Marketing & Communications Manager for the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums said. “We are so grateful to our partners at the Toledo Symphony and Toledo Concert Band for their fantastic performance here and all the behind-the-scenes work they do to make it happen. We are also grateful to WGTE for broadcasting the concert. Having this performance at the home of one of our U.S. presidents on Independence Day is very special.”

The bad will perform various patriotic songs, some of which include Stars and Stripes Forever and America the Beautiful.

There will also be Civil War reenactors who will recreate Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture with real cannon fire.

“Without a doubt, Rutherford B. Hayes’ historic home is one of the most picturesque concert locations at which we perform,” Keith McWatters, Toledo Symphony Orchestra Manager said. “It is a beautiful setting and a great way for us to celebrate Independence Day with the entire community, an event we look forward to every year.”

Parking for the event is available on the library and museum’s grounds, weather-permitting. Street parking and the lot at ProMedica Memorial Hospital’s buildings A and B, 605 Third Ave. will also be used.

The concert will be available by broadcast on July 8 at 7 p.m. on FM91 and available to watch on WGTE HD on July 10 at 6:30 p.m. Viewers can also watch the livestream at wgte.org and the WGTE app on both dates.

