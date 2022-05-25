Annual Jeep Fest blood drive approaching

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross is teaming up with Toledo’s Jeep Fest for a special blood drive on Thursday, May 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at UAW Local 12, 2300 Ashland Ave.

All who donate blood will get a Jeep Fest T-shirt and water bottle, while supplies last.

Blood donations are critical to ensure there is enough of a stable blood supply for the Red Cross to supply to patients over the summer.

To schedule an appointment for the Jeep Fest blood drive, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code “JEEPFEST” or call 1-800-733-2767.

