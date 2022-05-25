Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Annual Jeep Fest blood drive approaching

Blood donation
Blood donation(MGN)
By Megan Finke
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross is teaming up with Toledo’s Jeep Fest for a special blood drive on Thursday, May 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at UAW Local 12, 2300 Ashland Ave.

All who donate blood will get a Jeep Fest T-shirt and water bottle, while supplies last.

Blood donations are critical to ensure there is enough of a stable blood supply for the Red Cross to supply to patients over the summer.

To schedule an appointment for the Jeep Fest blood drive, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code “JEEPFEST” or call 1-800-733-2767.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Video shows donuts, illegal racing in Toledo
Several people arrested in connection to Toledo illegal street stunts
Stone Foltz's girlfriend recalls his grave condition on night of frat party
Stone Foltz’s girlfriend recalls his grave condition on night of frat party
A four-vehicle crash with one car overturned leaves two people injured.
Man arrested after four-car injury crash
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house

Latest News

ProMedica makes major leadership changes
Suspect is believed to have robbed multiple other banks.
Monroe PNC Bank Robbery
Overgrown field at Heatherdowns Park.
Heatherdown Hurricane's grassy field
Toledo Police
TPD: Dog shot in Toledo multiple times