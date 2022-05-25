Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Attempted murder: Teen charged as adult after stabbing student multiple times, police say

Police in Pennsylvania report Oddell Cannon, 16, will be charged as an adult after stabbing a...
Police in Pennsylvania report Oddell Cannon, 16, will be charged as an adult after stabbing a student at Coatesville Senior High School.(Caln Township Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COATESVILLE, Pa. (Gray News) - Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a violent attack in a high school bathroom.

The Caln Township Police Department reports that 16-year-old Oddell Cannon faces charges that include attempted murder stemming from a stabbing incident at Coatesville Senior High School on Tuesday.

Police say Cannon stabbed another student multiple times while the two got into a fight in the bathroom.

The other student was taken to Paoli Hospital and was expected to survive, according to authorities.

Caln Township police report Cannon has since gone missing, but he will be charged as an adult as they continue their search for the 16-year-old.

Anyone with further information on Cannon’s whereabouts was urged to contact the Caln Township Police Department at 610-383-1821.

May 24, 2022 WANTED – ATTEMPTED MURDER Oddell Cannon, Coatesville, PA Cannon...

Posted by Caln Township Police Department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The robbery took place on Rambo Ln.
TPD: Robbers steal $200,000 from Toledo home
Stone Foltz's girlfriend recalls his grave condition on night of frat party
Stone Foltz’s girlfriend recalls his grave condition on night of frat party
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas elementary school
Shooting outside of Sammy's Mart at Arlington and Toronto.
Man in critical condition after being shot outside carry out
Maumee Police and Fire were called to the Meijer store located at 1391 Conant Street around...
Meijer employee found dead in store

Latest News

Monica Sanchez, 21, is facing several charges and is accused of having improper relationships...
Former teacher’s aide arrested after admitting to having sex with students, affidavit reads
AP sources: President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on policing on the second...
Biden to sign policing order on anniversary of Floyd’s death
President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Biden: 'I am sick and tired of it'
President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting
French Open doubles champions Luke and Murphy Jensen will headline the first annual JPO...
JPO hosts a tennis event to raise mental health awareness