Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Classic 1972 Monte Carlo stolen from home outside Swanton

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for vintage vehicle
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for this classic car after it was stolen...
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for this classic car after it was stolen from a home south of Swanton.(Jim Young)
By Tony Geftos
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Take a good look at the car in the photo. This vintage ride is missing.

“My dad is an avid enthusiast of classic cars. So, he’s always had, everybody knows my dad has cars. He’s always got something fun and cool,” explains Jennifer Kesler, daughter of Jim Young. She lives next door to her parents and found out about the theft right away.

“I got a phone call this morning from my mom. I was getting ready for work, and said, ‘If you hear sirens, it’s because your dad’s garage was broken into.’ And I thought, ‘Oh, jeez. What did they take, you know, what did they take?,” continued Kesler. “His car is missing.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, crap.’”

The car is a 1972 Monte Carlo. Jim Young says he bought it a few years ago and often took it to car shows and cruises.

Kesler says whoever stole the car knew what they were doing.

“They broke into the back end of the garage. They came through the neighbors, backed right up to the backside of the garage,” she said.

The thieves also stuck a knife in the tire of Jim’s truck so he couldn’t follow them. Now the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for Jim’s stolen classic car.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The robbery took place on Rambo Ln.
TPD: Robbers steal $200,000 from Toledo home
Stone Foltz's girlfriend recalls his grave condition on night of frat party
Stone Foltz’s girlfriend recalls his grave condition on night of frat party
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
Shooting outside of Sammy's Mart at Arlington and Toronto.
Man in critical condition after being shot outside carry out
Maumee Police and Fire were called to the Meijer store located at 1391 Conant Street around...
Meijer employee found dead in store

Latest News

The Heatherdowns Hurricanes have had a hard time finding balls at practice due to high grass at...
Little League team have trouble practicing due to an unmoved city field
Future Teachers
Educators in Northwest Ohio address teacher shortage
The event's footprint will be expanded this year
One of Toledo’s biggest festivals is expanding
A four-vehicle crash with one car overturned leaves two people injured.
Man arrested after four-car injury crash