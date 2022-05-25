Classic 1972 Monte Carlo stolen from home outside Swanton

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Take a good look at the car in the photo. This vintage ride is missing.

“My dad is an avid enthusiast of classic cars. So, he’s always had, everybody knows my dad has cars. He’s always got something fun and cool,” explains Jennifer Kesler, daughter of Jim Young. She lives next door to her parents and found out about the theft right away.

“I got a phone call this morning from my mom. I was getting ready for work, and said, ‘If you hear sirens, it’s because your dad’s garage was broken into.’ And I thought, ‘Oh, jeez. What did they take, you know, what did they take?,” continued Kesler. “His car is missing.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, crap.’”

The car is a 1972 Monte Carlo. Jim Young says he bought it a few years ago and often took it to car shows and cruises.

Kesler says whoever stole the car knew what they were doing.

“They broke into the back end of the garage. They came through the neighbors, backed right up to the backside of the garage,” she said.

The thieves also stuck a knife in the tire of Jim’s truck so he couldn’t follow them. Now the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for Jim’s stolen classic car.

