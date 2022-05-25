Birthday Club
DeWine orders flags to be lowered in remembrance of the Uvalde shooting victims.

Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 28, 2022.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine has ordered flags to be lowered as a way to remember the victims of the Uvalde elementary school shooting.

This order is in accordance with the orders issued by the President of the United States.

The order states all flags of the United States and the State of Ohio should be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio until sunset on May 28, 2022.

