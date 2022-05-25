DeWine orders flags to be lowered in remembrance of the Uvalde shooting victims.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine has ordered flags to be lowered as a way to remember the victims of the Uvalde elementary school shooting.

This order is in accordance with the orders issued by the President of the United States.

The order states all flags of the United States and the State of Ohio should be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio until sunset on May 28, 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.