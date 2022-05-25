Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: Mike and AJ’z Ice Creak Shack

By Tony Geftos
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Today we’re in Luckey at Mike and AJ’z Ice Cream Shack. They have Dole Whip, Toft’s, and ice cream pies.

“We like to make sure that people can come here and make scrumptious memories,” says Tabitha Hiler-Young, who works at Mike and AJ’z.

Audrey “AJ” Neill, who owns the ice cream shack with her husband, explains how the pies come together. They start with an Oreo pie crust, then add a layer of soft serve ice cream and chocolate sauce. Next, they add the first layer of M&Ms. Plus, brownie bits and cookie dough.

Then, another layer of ice cream, and more candy toppings.

If you want to order an ice cream pie, you need to place the order a day in advance because the ice cream needs to firm up.

For more information, you can check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mikeandajzshack

