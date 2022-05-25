Educators in Northwest Ohio address teacher shortage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Teachers retiring early and even resigning from the profession have become a common trend over the past few years.

The Center for American Progress found that nationally, students’ interest in teaching dropped from 2010 to 2018.

“Leading up to the pandemic, public education and educators have been demonized,” said Toledo Federation of Teachers President Kevin Dalton.

Dalton tells 13abc that the pandemic has only made things worse.

“This past year, the discipline issues and a lot of the stuff the students bring into the classroom have really tried our teachers,” added Dalton.

Here in Northwest Ohio, educators say they want to change the direction things are going.

For Dalton, this means keeping teachers in classrooms by placing police officers in schools and creating a student success center for disruptive kids.

“There needs to be a balance and a mechanism for accountability and many of our teachers do not feel that this balance is there. They just do not feel supported,” Dalton said.

At Washington local schools, a teaching professions program is offered to students interested in pursuing a career in education.

“Whether they’re for sure they know they want to do it or if they’re on the fence and trying to decide that,” teaching professions instructor Jodie Tucker.

Tucker says this program as well as fostering the love for learning and teaching could help bring in future talent.

“You see that teachers are leaving the profession whether it’s in different cities, different districts. This is really to show them what teaching is and help solidify that they really want to do it without just taking what they’re hearing in society,” Tucker said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.