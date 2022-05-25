How schools are keeping kids safe in wake of Texas mass school shooting

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The nation is still reeling from that deadly school shooting in Texas. Local school districts are saying it’s awful to think about, but they do have strong plans in place for the worst-case scenario.

“I don’t want to seem reactionary,” said Dr. Carl Shultz, the superintendent of Bedford Public Schools. “We work all year long throughout the year on our ALICE drills and our training. I believe our staff and students are extremely well-prepared for incidents if something were to happen.”

“It’s something we worry about all the time,” said Chris Lake, the superintendent of Swanton Local Schools. “It’s something that we try to plan for, hopefully, that we never have to face. It’s really sad, you know, that this keeps happening.”

The director of safety and security at Swanton Local Schools says he is feeling overwhelmed after yesterday’s shooting.

“You go back and you question everything you’ve done,” said Anthony Menna. “Each safety plan is between 110 and 125 pages if done correctly. You look into them and think what are the what-ifs? We had a field day the other day where you have all of our kids at the elementary, there are 400 kids running around and they’re outside. The doors are open. But how do you prepare for that because in an event like what happened yesterday, how do you keep those kids safe?”

Menna says the only thing school districts can do is continue to run drills and hope it never happens at your school.

“You have to take it day by day. You educate your staff and your students about the what-ifs, the ALICE training. Each scenario is different and you have to keep yourself safe and you do a lot of training with your staff.”

Both districts say they have strong security systems and run intruder drills frequently. They both say they are confident students and staff are prepared if something unthinkable happens.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.