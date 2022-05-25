JPO hosts a tennis event to raise mental health awareness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - French Open doubles champions Luke and Murphy Jensen will headline the first annual JPO Foundation: It’s All About Love Charity Tennis Event.

The event will debut on June 11 at Twos Athletic Club located at 2222 Cass Road.

The event aims to promote healthy relationships and address the mental health care accessibility crisis in our community.

The foundation was created in honor of the late James Patrick O’Connell, who died by suicide in February 2021.

“He had some struggles. He was in a long-term abusive relationship that he eventually succumbs to about a year and a half ago. He passed away in January 2021,” said James O’Connell’s father Kevin O’Connell.

There will be over 35 local sponsors present to pay homage to James O’Connell’s legacy.

The schedule will include morning clinics, a professional exhibition – broadcast by BCSN – lunch and refreshments, live bands, and clinics for children.

Luke and Murphy Jensen and over 20 local teaching professionals and college coaches will teach clinics.

Admission for morning clinics, pro exhibition, lunch, and t-shirts is $75 per person or $125 per couple. The afternoon kid’s clinics are free and include a t-shirt and ice cream. The children’s clinics will run from 2 to 4 p.m.

Kevin O’Connell said the children’s clinics are near and dear to his family’s heart.

“That’s something that’s sort of near and dear. James always worked at Jermaine Park when he was living in Toledo and it’s something that we thought would be neat to do in remembrance of him.”

Advanced admission is required, and space is limited. The deadline for registration is May 27. To register for either or both visit www.JPO.Foundation.

