Little League team have trouble practicing due to an unmoved city field

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to some baseball coaches and people living across the street, Heatherdowns Park’s grass is overgrown.

The Heatherdowns Hurricanes – a little league baseball team – use the field, but due to the overgrowth, they can only practice at the field and must hold games at a recreation center.

“One of our players laid down in the grass because it’s fun when you’re five years old. We couldn’t see her that’s how high the grass was,” said James Zibbel, one of the Heatherdowns Hurricanes coaches.

Zibbel said it’s nearly impossible to keep track of equipment due to the wild landscape.

" When they don’t catch them [balls]and miss them we spend a lot of time looking for them. I have probably lost half a dozen or so. I’ve had a player take batting practice out there hitting off the tee dropping his bat in the grass and losing it. We couldn’t find it in the grass at the end of the practice, he had to get a new bat,” Zibbel said.

Local mother Nicole Hart said her son – who plays for the little league – has suffered medical reactions due to the overgrown grass.

“My son suffers from eczema, and the grass makes it flare-up. So it’s hard when I have to send him to practice in like pants, And it’s hot, and he’s out there sweating. I can’t send him in shorts like the other kids, because then he would end up itchy and more uncomfortable,” said Hart.

The City of Toledo said that in recent rainy and sunny weather, grass has had a lot of opportunities to grow. A representative said the city cuts grass 14 times a year and does its best to stay on top of every lawn. City officials added that once a work order is placed, contractors have 10 days to mow.

