Local schools increase security after Uvalde school shooting

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A few local schools in Michigan are increasing security after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough announced there would be an increased police presence in all Monroe County schools starting on Wednesday, May 25.

Goodnough says the safety of the schools, children and citizens of Monroe County remain a priority. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, with the Michigan State Police, Monroe City Police Department, Monroe County Intermediate School District and all local law enforcement agencies will collaborate to provide increased patrols in all Monroe County schools throughout the rest of the school year.

Officials say it is the mission of law enforcement and school officials to ensure all students and citizens have a safe and secure environment.

Monroe County Law Enforcement reports they have not received any threats targeting Monroe County schools, but they believe it is important that citizens and children be aware and remain vigilant and cautious.

Sheriff Goodnough wants to remind the public to immediately report any information or suspicious activity to law enforcement, or through the OK2SAY- Michigan Student Safety Program.

Information and tips can be submitted directly through phone, text, email or online.

Tecumseh Public Schools said it is reinforcing its security measures in light of the mass shooting in Texas.

The district said in a social media post that its security policy requires all visitors to show their ID and state the official business too office staff, who have the authority to refuse entry.

According to TPS, these procedures will be in place from now until June 7, 2022 and will be enforced during business hours.

“The post is more about reinforcing the policy. These really aren’t changes for us. More times than not, our office staff knows the person who is coming in. Like a parent picking up their kid. So, sometimes they do not check IDs,” said TPS on Facebook.

TPS also notes there will be security on hand at graduation and attendees do not need to show ID.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.