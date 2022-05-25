Man arrested after four-car injury crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – One man was arrested following a four-car crash on Tuesday.

The crash which resulted in a truck being overturned took place at the intersection of Holland and S. Reynolds.

According to the Maumee Police Department, two people were injured yet, no one was transported to the hospital.

Officers did arrest the driver of the truck for an OVI – operating vehicle impaired.

Reynolds road southbound will be closed for several hours.

