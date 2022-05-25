Birthday Club
May 25th Weather Forecast

Rainy Next Few Days, Hot Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Showers and a few storms are likely at times today. Highs will be in the upper 70s. An isolated shower is possible on Thursday morning. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening. Rain is likely on Friday and could last into early Saturday morning. Highs will be in the low to middle 70s Friday and Saturday. Sunday will bring more sunshine with highs in the low 80s. Memorial Day will be around 90. Highs are expected to be in the 90s Tuesday through Thursday of next week with a heat index between 95 to 100.

