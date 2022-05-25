Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces “Operation Clean Sweep”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Wednesday the introduction of Operation Clean Sweep in Toledo.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral and Acting Special Agent in Charge for ATF’s Columbus Field Division, Travis S. Riddle joined the mayor to announce Operation Clean Sweep, a combined federal, state and local partnership aimed at reducing gun violence.

Operation Clean Sweep will see to pursue federal charges, where applicable, against individuals who are prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms, or who use firearms in a violent crime or drug trafficking offense.

“This year we will continue to work with our federal law enforcement partners to control violent crime in Toledo. During the Memorial Day weekend those individuals who are found to be illegally carrying/using a firearm will immediately be screened for possible federal prosecution. We will work tirelessly to take illegal guns off of our streets, and assist in prosecuting those individuals who chose to commit violent crimes.” said Kral.

Operation Clean Sweep will start in Toledo on Friday, May 27 and end on Tuesday, May 31.

“The start of the summer season should be a time for family, fun, and relaxation, not a time for violence,” stated Riddle. “If individuals opt instead to start the summer using firearms to commit crimes, ATF and our law enforcement partners will be there, working to hold you accountable for those acts, just as we always do.”

