Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces “Operation Clean Sweep”

Operation Clean Sweep will start in Toledo on Friday, May 27 and end on Tuesday, May 31.
Operation Clean Sweep will start in Toledo on Friday, May 27 and end on Tuesday, May 31.(Unsplash)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Wednesday the introduction of Operation Clean Sweep in Toledo.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral and Acting Special Agent in Charge for ATF’s Columbus Field Division, Travis S. Riddle joined the mayor to announce Operation Clean Sweep, a combined federal, state and local partnership aimed at reducing gun violence.

Operation Clean Sweep will see to pursue federal charges, where applicable, against individuals who are prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms, or who use firearms in a violent crime or drug trafficking offense.

“This year we will continue to work with our federal law enforcement partners to control violent crime in Toledo. During the Memorial Day weekend those individuals who are found to be illegally carrying/using a firearm will immediately be screened for possible federal prosecution. We will work tirelessly to take illegal guns off of our streets, and assist in prosecuting those individuals who chose to commit violent crimes.” said Kral.

Operation Clean Sweep will start in Toledo on Friday, May 27 and end on Tuesday, May 31.

“The start of the summer season should be a time for family, fun, and relaxation, not a time for violence,” stated Riddle. “If individuals opt instead to start the summer using firearms to commit crimes, ATF and our law enforcement partners will be there, working to hold you accountable for those acts, just as we always do.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Video shows donuts, illegal racing in Toledo
Several people arrested in connection to Toledo illegal street stunts
Stone Foltz's girlfriend recalls his grave condition on night of frat party
Stone Foltz’s girlfriend recalls his grave condition on night of frat party
A four-vehicle crash with one car overturned leaves two people injured.
Man arrested after four-car injury crash
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house

Latest News

Recall safety tips while enjoying summer activities.
Summer safety tips from Mercy Health
Fourth of July: concert at Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums
Annual Independence Day concert
ProMedica makes major leadership changes, Oostra out as president
Blood donation
Annual Jeep Fest blood drive approaching