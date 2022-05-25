McLaren St. Luke’s ending labor and delivery services

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - McLaren St. Luke’s has announced they will be discontinuing its labor and delivery services.

According to the hospital, they will be closing their obstetrics physician offices in Holland and Perrysburg and ending labor and deliveries at McLaren St. Luke’s between Aug. 31 and Sept. 30, 2022.

In a statement, McLaren St. Luke’s cites the national staffing shortage, challenges presented by the pandemic, and its exclusion from the Paramount insurance product as factors leading to the decision.

“The decision to discontinue delivering babies at our hospital has been particularly difficult and emotional,” said Jennifer Montgomery, McLaren St. Luke’s President and CEO. “We made every effort to avoid eliminating the program, but the loss of a large managed care health plan and other economic conditions have significantly reduced the number of patients who choose McLaren St. Luke’s for birthing services.”

Even though birth rates have been slowly trending downward in Lucas County for several years, McLaren St. Luke’s reports experiencing a 20% drop in births so far this year, and a 40% decline in March alone. According to the hospital, since becoming out of network with Paramount on January 1, patient visits have decreased by 20% to 30%.

“It is simply not financially feasible to continue operating our birthing unit with such steeply declining volume. Fortunately, there are many options for expectant women to deliver locally. A number of local hospitals have larger obstetrics programs, NICU and Special Care nurseries, as well as pediatrics services that make them the choice of many families in the area,” added Montgomery.

The hospital has been restructuring several departments since 2021. This includes reassigning employees to areas with higher volume, eliminating unfilled positions and aligning workforce levels with current volume levels.

McLaren St Luke’s would like to note the following:

Expectant mothers will continue to have a choice for obstetrics care at several hospitals within a 15-mile radius of McLaren St. Luke’s.

Obstetrics patients currently in the care of McLaren St. Luke’s physicians will be contacted directly. Patients with questions should contact their primary OB/GYN provider.

McLaren St. Luke’s will continue to provide mammography and other radiology services.

Patients experiencing a medical emergency – obstetrics-related or otherwise – should not hesitate to visit the McLaren St. Luke’s emergency room after the family birthing center closure. The hospital has an experienced emergency department team trained to provide emergency medical care and, if needed, will make arrangements for a transfer.

“McLaren St. Luke’s remains a hospital of choice for adults and seniors in northwest Ohio,” said Stephen Bazeley, MD, chief medical officer, at McLaren St. Luke’s. “They know and trust us for high-quality services like cardiovascular care and open-heart surgery, spine and neurological care, robotic surgery and orthopedic services. We are committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care and continuing to be a partner to the communities we serve.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.