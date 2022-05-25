No injuries in overnight Springfield Twp. apartment fire

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - An early morning fire displaces residents of eight apartment units Wednesday.

According to Springfield Twp. firefighters, there were no injuries in the fire at the Venetian Woods apartment building on the 2100 block of McCord.

Fire crews from Monclova and Sylvania Townships assisted in controlling the blaze.

Investigators are expected at the site later Wednesday.

