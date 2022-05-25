Ohio Supreme Court hears arguments in Cedar Point season pass lawsuit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case surrounding season passholders at Cedar Point who argue the park should issue refunds for closing for two months during 2020 due to the pandemic.

Government health orders forced the park to delay the start of its 2020 season until July of that year. It typically opens in May.

Laura Valentine, who purchased a 2020 season pass to the park, filed suit and seeks a refund for the time she and other passholders weren’t able to access the park. Her lawyers argue the park breached its contract with passholders by not providing them access for the full season.

Cedar Fair, the park’s parent company, said it allowed those who bought passes to use them throughout the 2021 season to make up for lost time in 2020. Valentine’s lawyers argue that doesn’t legally solve the breach of contract issue. The only remedy, she argues, is for Cedar Point to issue a refund.

The park also argues that it has the authority to change its operating schedule without notice. Valentine’s lawyers said the park has the authority to change individual days during the season, but not the season itself. The court will decide if the term “season” is ambiguous.

