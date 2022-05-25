Birthday Club
One of Toledo’s biggest festivals is expanding

The popular event is expanding its footprint to include Glenwood Park
By Lissa Guyton
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s Old West End is home to some of the most beautiful homes in our region. The celebration of the neighborhood is set for early June.

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, there are some changes this year that will expand the festivities.

The streets are lined with beautiful and powerful reminders of our city’s rich history. Stepping into the neighborhood is like stepping back in time.

President of the Libbey House Robert Zollweg said the historical neighborhood’s value supersedes northwest Ohio. Zollweg is a resident of the Old West End.

“The historic Old West End is the largest group of Victorian and Edwardian homes east of the Mississippi. Some also say it is the largest grouping of those homes in the country when it comes to homes still preserved in a historic neighborhood.”

One of the five homes that will be open for tours during the festival is the Libbey House.

It was built for Edward Drummond Libbey and his wife Florence. He is the founder of Libbey Glass.

“You’ll never be able to recreate these homes, and I am so thankful for all the great neighbors who work to preserve them and care for them, so the homes will be here for another 100 years,” Zollweg said.

Zollweg spent nearly half a century working at Libbey as the Director of Design and the Creative Director.

“I am very proud to have worked for the company. It was always a goal of mine to follow in Mr. Libbey’s footsteps. To also help take care of his home has a lot of special meaning to me. I get choked up sometimes when I’m here,” he said.

The celebration of the Old West End includes all kinds of activities for children and adults, and it’s being expanded this year.

Glenwood Park will once again be part of it. There will be food, music, kids’ activities, and much more at the park.

Joyce Singer is one of the neighbors who worked to bring Glenwood Park back to life.

She said she’s excited to have it once again be part of one of Toledo’s most famous festivals.

“I think it brings a sense of pride and a sense of togetherness for the community. Many years ago the park was part of the festival. We are excited to be back. When you are invested in your community, you work to make it better. We rolled up our sleeves and put the work in here at Glenwood Park. To finally see the manifestation of that work, and for the community to be able to come enjoy it makes my heart beam,” Singer said.

The Old West End Historic Festival is June 4th and 5th. For all the details, click here.

